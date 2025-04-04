A heart-stopping incident at a railway station left many distressed. A pet dog was dragged by a moving Rajdhani Express as its owner attempted to board the train while holding onto its leash. The shocking moment was caught on video, showing the dog being pulled along the platform before slipping into the gap between the train and the tracks. Fortunately, despite the terrifying ordeal, the dog survived. Thanks to the quick response of bystanders and railway staff, the pet was rescued and is now safe. The video, which initially sparked concern, has now brought relief as the dog is reported to be in stable condition. Negligence at Railway Station: Pet Dog Falls on Tracks as Man Attempts to Board Moving Rajdhani Express Train With Animal, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Pet Dog Dragged by Rajdhani Express Rescued Safely

Someone sent me this and it just made my day 💕 https://t.co/47Ks0acQ5l pic.twitter.com/7iJY8yIVAr — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)