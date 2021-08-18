Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 859.50. New rates are effective from 17th August.

Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 859.50. Earlier on July 1st, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50. New rates are effective from 17th August. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)