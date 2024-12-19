Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Christmas 2024 festivities hosted by Union Minister George Kurian on Thursday, December 19, highlighting the spirit of cultural inclusivity and celebration. The event provided a platform for Modi to engage with prominent figures from the Christian community, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering strong ties with the religious group. "Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," PM Modi posted on X. PM Narendra Modi Speaks With King Charles III; Exchange Greetings on Upcoming Festive Occasions of Christmas and New Year, Reaffirms Commitment To Bolster India-UK Ties.

PM Modi Christmas 2024 Celebration Photos

Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community.@GeorgekurianBjp pic.twitter.com/VnUcfFdupX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2024

PM Modi Christmas 2024 Celebration Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

