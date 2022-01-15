Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted soldiers on Army Day and praised the Indian Army, saying Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety".

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi extends wishes on the occasion of Army Day, "to the courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety" pic.twitter.com/FP2pyBHIzf — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

