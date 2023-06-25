Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo. The "Order of the Nile" is Egypt's highest state honour. It must be noted that in the past nine years of tenure, PM Narendra Modi received several international awards. The "Order of the Nile" is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo To Pay Respects to Indian Soldiers Who Laid Down Their Lives During First World War (See Pics).

PM Modi Conferred With 'Order of the Nile' Award

#WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo 'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. pic.twitter.com/e59XtoZuUq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

