Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday predicted that the opposition parties will again bring a no-confidence motion against the NDA-led government in 2028, in the third term of Modi as PM. "When the opposition brings a no-confidence motion again in 2028, the country would have become third largest economy in the world," PM Modi replied to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha. In a scathing attack on the opposition, PM Modi said "In 2018, I had said that a no-confidence motion is not a floor test for us but for the opposition." PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 'No-Confidence Motion Is Not a Floor Test for Us but for Opposition', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Takes Dig at Opposition

VIDEO | "When the opposition will bring a no-confidence motion again in 2028, the country would have become third largest economy in the world," says PM Modi replying to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.#NoConfidenceMotion (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ttyPx0NJG8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

