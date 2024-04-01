Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, April 1, 2024. During his speech, PM Modi said, “In 2014, when I attended the program for the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the situation was very different. The entire banking sector of India was struggling with problems and challenges. Everyone was doubtful regarding the stability and future of India's banking system. The situation was so bad that the Public Sector banks were not able to provide enough boost to the country's economic progress. And today, India's banking system is seen as a strong and sustainable banking system in the world.” PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Ceremony in Mumbai Marking 90 Years of RBI.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses RBI's Commemoration Ceremony in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, PM Modi says, "In 2014, when I attended the program for the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the situation was very different. The entire banking sector of India was struggling with… pic.twitter.com/juFQi3ZsLs — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

