Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccinations on Saturday amid concerns over new variant. Top government officials, including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul attended the meeting.

