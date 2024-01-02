Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2, condoled the death of professor Ved Prakash Nanda. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of professor Ved Prakash Nanda, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. "His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations," PM Modi said. The Indian Prime Minister also extended condolences to his family and friends. Vijayakant Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles DMDK Leader’s Death, Says ‘His Death Has Left a Void That Will Be Hard To Fill’.

His Work Highlights His Strong Commitment to Legal Education

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and… pic.twitter.com/ihs19v1q5q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2024

