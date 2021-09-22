Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau for wining the Canada Parliamentary elections 2021. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he looks forward to continuing working with Trudeau to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

“Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues,” the PM Modi said in a tweet.

