During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 5, 2024, PM Narendra Modi claimed that whenever Congress came to power, it strengthened inflation. The latter said that history is witness that when Congress comes to power it brings inflation. PM Modi also mentioned two Bollywood songs during his address. “Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country - 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress' governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied”, he stated. ‘Ye Modi Ki Guarantee Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘India Will Be 3rd Largest Economy in Third Term of BJP-Led NDA Government’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Address Lok Sabha

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country - 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress' governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied. What was… pic.twitter.com/kTWjzIYZBi — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)