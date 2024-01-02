PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. While addressing people during the event, PM Modi said, “I wish that the year 2024 is peaceful and prosperous for everyone. It is a privilege that my first public programme in 2024 is happening in Tamil Nadu. Today development projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 Cr will strengthen Tamil Nadu's progress. I congratulate you for these projects.” PM Narendra Modi Motivates Students at Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu, Says 'Youth Means Energy' (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in Tamil Nadu

