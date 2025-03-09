The Indian cricket team-led by captain Rohit Sharma clinched its third Champions Trophy title today, March 9, after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Soon after India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025, leaders across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Indian cricket team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the final match "an exceptional game". "Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament," his post read. Congratulating team India, Union Minister Amit Shah said that team India's fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud. Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Eknath Shinde and several other leaders also congratulated the men in blue. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

An Exceptional Game and an Exceptional Result!

An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2025

A Victory That Scripts History, Says Amit Shah

A victory that scripts history. Congratulations to Team India on clinching a stunning victory in the ICC #ChampionsTrophy2025. Your fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud, setting a new benchmark for cricketing excellence. May you always come… pic.twitter.com/SC22G8c3OF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 9, 2025

India Is Elated by This Victory, Says Rajnath Singh

What a fantastic victory and superb performance by the Indian cricket team! Team India has scripted history by defeating New Zealand at the Champions Trophy final match. India is elated by this victory. Congratulations to the entire team for spectacular display of cricketing… pic.twitter.com/CYP8FjPD7E — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 9, 2025

Congratulations, Champions!

Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride 🇮🇳#TeamIndia’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!… pic.twitter.com/MFP59EVXqP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 9, 2025

Eknath Shinde Congratulates Team India

