The Indian cricket team-led by captain Rohit Sharma clinched its third Champions Trophy title today, March 9, after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Soon after India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025, leaders across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Indian cricket team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the final match "an exceptional game". "Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament," his post read. Congratulating team India, Union Minister Amit Shah said that team India's fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud. Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Eknath Shinde and several other leaders also congratulated the men in blue. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

An Exceptional Game and an Exceptional Result!

A Victory That Scripts History, Says Amit Shah

India Is Elated by This Victory, Says Rajnath Singh

Congratulations, Champions!

Eknath Shinde Congratulates Team India

