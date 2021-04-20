I want to say one thing specifically to my friends. My friend, create such an atmosphere at home that people without work, without reason, do not leave the house. Your stubbornness can bring huge results: PM Narenarendra Modi.

अपने बाल मित्रों से एक बात विशेष तौर पर कहना चाहता हूं। मेरे बाल मित्र, घर में ऐसा माहौल बनाएं कि बिना काम, बिना कारण घर के लोग, घर से बाहर न निकलें। आपकी जिद बहुत बड़ा परिणाम ला सकती है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

I request the youth to help them to follow the COVID-19 discipline. This will require governments to not create containment zones nor impose curfews or lockdowns. My child friends should create such an atmosphere in the house that without work, without reason, the people of the house do not leave the house: PM Narenarendra Modi.

मेरा युवाओं से अनुरोध है की वो कोविड अनुशासन का पालन करवाने में मदद करें। इससे सरकारों को न कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाने की और न कर्फ्यू या लॉकडाउन लगाने की जरूरत पड़ेगी। मेरे बाल मित्र घर में ऐसा माहौल बनाएं कि बिना काम, बिना कारण, घर के लोग घर से बाहर न निकलें। - पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/QJPnLrDv7v — BJP (@BJP4India) April 20, 2021

