The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, aimed at bolstering traditional artisans and craftspeople in both rural and urban areas across India. The scheme, boasting a substantial financial outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore, is set to benefit 18 sectors initially. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that under this initiative, eligible individuals can avail loans of up to Rs 1 lakh with a maximum interest rate of 5 per cent. This move reflects the government's commitment to empowering and supporting those with traditional skills, providing them with liberal terms to enhance their livelihoods.

