In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a boat capsized in Prayagraj today, February 24. According to news agency IANS, a boat carrying 15 people sank near Arail Ghat in Prayagraj. It is reported that all passengers were safely rescued. Speaking about the incident, ASP Shwetabh Pandey said, "The NDRF, SDRF, and Jal Board teams have done a very good job." Jabalpur Accident: 6 Devotees From Belagavi Dead, 2 Injured While Travelling to Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh (Watch Video).

Boat Sinks Near Arail Ghat in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: ASP Shwetabh Pandey says, "...The NDRF, SDRF, and Jal Board teams have done a very good job..." https://t.co/JfN4rpByyi pic.twitter.com/tbEIP5w639 — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2025

