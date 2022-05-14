Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the new President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. PM Modi tweeted, “I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen.” Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took over as new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passed away on Friday.

Check Tweet:

