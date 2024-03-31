A violent clash broke out at a local liquor shop in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident occurred at a shop in the Wagholi area in Pune on March 30 at around 4:26 pm. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop premises. The video shows several men getting into fierce physical fights. They even break alcohol bottles on each other's heads. The police arrived at the location after being alerted and took stock of the situation. Pune Fight Video: Two Groups Clash, Thrash Each Other With Sticks in Sahakar Nagar, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Pune Brawl Video

