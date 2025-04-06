A fire broke out in a traditional wooden wada in Pune’s Nana Peth area on Sunday. According to the Pune Fire Department PRO, five firefighting vehicles were immediately deployed to the scene. Firefighters are currently working to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure as fire crews battled the flames in the congested area. Shaheen Bagh Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Vacant Plot in Delhi, Several Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Pune Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a wada (traditional wooden house) in the Nana Peth area of Pune city. No casualties were reported. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Pune Fire Department deployed five firefighting vehicles: Pune Fire Department, PRO (Visual… pic.twitter.com/oeQZ9NL3KH — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)