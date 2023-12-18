The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to an advanced-stage pregnant woman, who is an accused in an NDPS case. The court while granting bail to the accused woman, who is at the advanced stage of pregnancy, said, "Giving birth to a child while in custody is not only traumatic to the mother but also to the child to be born because psyche of a child will always have an adverse impact, as and when said child is questioned about his birth." The high court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta further said that the "pregnancy of a woman is a special circumstance, in which the gravity of the offence for the time being is liable to be ignored". Punjab and Haryana High Court Upholds Visitation Rights of Alleged Drug Addict Father, Says 'A Parent May Be Morally Bad in Societal Sense but May Be Good for Child'.

HC Grants Bail to Pregnant Woman

