Five people have been arrested after a blast was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the wee hours of Thursday. The blast was heard near Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Sarai opposite langar hall. It could the third blast near the Golden Temple in a week. Police said the explosion was done to disturb peace and explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Further information is awaited. Punjab Blast: Another Low-Intensity Explosion Reported Near Golden Temple in Amritsar, Third in Less Than A Week (Watch Video).

Punjab Blast:

Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved; 5 persons arrested. A press conference will be held in Amritsar: DGP Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav pic.twitter.com/0ByENidTXc — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)