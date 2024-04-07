Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in latter’s native village Khatkar Kalan on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Mann, along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, is set to sit on a day-long fast here against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Meanwhile, APP leaders in Delhi will also hold day-long fast today against the arrest of Kejriwal. On the occasion, AAP leader Atishi said, “People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They don't think of him as a CM but as their son, or brother. All want the bail for Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's ED and CBI haven't been able to show a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP. If there is any money trail in this issue, it's from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP. Why BJP's has not been raided, or accused, why has the BJP's National President not been summoned or arrested?” Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest: AAP Braces for Mass Fasting Today, Party Leaders to Sit on Hunger Strike at Jantar Mantar (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Bhagat Singh in Khatkar Kalan, native village of Bhagat Singh. CM Mann and other AAP leaders to sit on a day-long fast here today against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/hRr7MfaoyC — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

