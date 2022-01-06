The Punjab government on Thursday called high-level committee meet to probe lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur to address a rally. PM cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to security lapse as he got stuck on the flyover near Hussainiwala due to protest by farmers.

