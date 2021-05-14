Punjab has reported 8,068 new COVID-19 cases, 8,446 patient recoveries, and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the state are 79,359 while the death toll stands at 11,477.

Punjab reports 8,068 new COVID-19 cases, 8,446 patient recoveries, and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 79,359 Total recoveries: 3,93,148 Death toll: 11,477 pic.twitter.com/m1PP8mCqb0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)