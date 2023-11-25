Panic engulfed Lucknow's busy Aliganj Market after a 12-foot-long python was spotted there on Friday night. The reptile was found slithering near the Kapurthala intersection. Following this, the forest department was informed. A team of forest officials arrived and caught the snake. The python was then released into its natural habitat. Meanwhile, a video of the python rescue surfaced on social media. Giant Python Spotted in Hapur: Viral Video Shows Huge Snake Coming Out of Forest Area in Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Locals Terrified.

Python in Lucknow:

Python found in Lucknow's busy Aliganj market area, near the Kapurthala intersection.#Lucknow #Python pic.twitter.com/gL7Y1rSf5i — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)