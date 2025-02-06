A day after a video purportedly showing a BTech student at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) being beaten up by a fellow student went viral on the social media on Tuesday, the college authorities on Wednesday launched an inquiry. The victim from the Electrical Engineering department was seen being hit by a student from the Computer Science department with a waist belt. College authorities have, meanwhile claimed that the students were “playing a game” on the victim’s birthday.

Surat police officers have also visited the campus and talked to students. Several IIT and NIT students across the country have commented on the viral video. SVNIT had formed a committee comprising four professors to probe into the matter, on Wednesday afternoon. The team on Wednesday recorded statements of around ten students, including the one who was spotted beating the victim in the video. The team is waiting for the victim, who is presently in Goa to attend an academic event, to return to Surat. The 58-second purported video on social media was captured at midnight on the college campus. The victim is seen surrounded by other students. In a jersey and blue jeans, he is seen standing with his hands folded, while another student in a cut-sleeve jersey is seen beating him with a waist belt. In the video, the accused tells the victim to either cry or sit on the ground, but the latter denies. The video also shows some students asking the accused to leave the victim, but in vain. The other students later leave the spot. ‘F**k Nig*a He Actually Died’: Kerala Student Dies by Suicide After Being Forced To Lick Toilet Seat at Kochi’s Global Public School, Classmates Mock His Death.

Ragging Horror at Surat College (Disturbing Video)

