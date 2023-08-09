Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sent a flying kiss gesture as he departed from the parliament following his address on the No-Confidence Motion. Several NDA MPs backed her claim as they wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. "We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," the women MPs wrote in the letter. "Only a misogynist man can blow a flying kiss to parliament that seats women MPs," Smriti Irani said in the lower house.  Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss Video Row: After Wink and Hug, Congress Leader Sparks Controversy With His Alleged Flying Kiss in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani Slams.

