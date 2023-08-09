Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sent a flying kiss gesture as he departed from the parliament following his address on the No-Confidence Motion. Several NDA MPs backed her claim as they wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. "We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," the women MPs wrote in the letter. "Only a misogynist man can blow a flying kiss to parliament that seats women MPs," Smriti Irani said in the lower house. Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss Video Row: After Wink and Hug, Congress Leader Sparks Controversy With His Alleged Flying Kiss in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani Slams.

Rahul Gandhi Blew Flying Kiss in Lok Sabha?

'Only A Misogynistic Man'

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during… pic.twitter.com/eOsMl3I5zy — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

NDA Women MPs Write to Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA women MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleging him of making inappropriate gesture towards BJP MP Smriti Irani and displaying indecent behaviour in the House. pic.twitter.com/E1FD3X2hZC — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

