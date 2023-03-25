Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the Congress leader has not only criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community. "He is continuing to speak in the same tone and I want to tell him that if he continues to do so, it will be difficult for him to walk on the road," Shinde added. Earlier, Shinde said Rahul Gandhi has been suspended by the law which was made by Congress itself. Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: My Voice Is Being Suppressed and Democracy Under Attack, Says Congress Leader After Being Disqualified From the Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Suspended by Law Which Was Made by Congress Itself

Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised PM Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community. He is continuing to speak in the same tone and I want to tell him that if he continues to do so, it will be difficult for him to walk on the road: Maha CM Eknath Shinde — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)