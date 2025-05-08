The Indian Railways has taken stern action against a catering firm after a viral video showed YouTuber Vishal Sharma being manhandled by staff onboard the Hemkunt Express for filing a complaint about overcharging. Sharma had lodged a grievance via RailMadad after being charged INR 20 for a INR 15 water bottle. In retaliation, staff allegedly assaulted him near Pathankot. The Railways imposed a INR 5 lakh penalty, terminated Hotel Rajasthan’s contract, and lodged an FIR via GRP Kathua. The accused, Pawan Kumar, was identified in an IRCTC letter as acting criminally and damaging IRCTC’s reputation. The video sparked public outrage and highlighted the absence of RPF during the incident. YouTuber Vishal Sharma Attacked by Indian Railways Pantry Staff Inside Hemkunt Express Train No 14609 3AC Coach for Complaining Against Overcharging Water, Coffee, and Instant Noodles, IRCTC Responds (Watch Video).

YouTuber Assaulted on Train

This is The Passenger Security in 3rd AC of Indian Railway #shame || When I complained about overcharging in Train by Pantry , an attempt was made to kill me 😭😭 Train no.14609 PNR - 2434633402@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @narendramodi @RailwayNorthern @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/VSNZlblHOQ — Mr.Vishal (@Mrvishalsharma_) May 7, 2025

Railways Cancels Catering Contract

After a detailed investigation into the incident involving the mishandling of a passenger on Train No. 14609 Hemkunt Express by the on-board catering staff, @IRCTCofficial has terminated its catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan with immediate effect. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)