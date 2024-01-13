Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar and Chairman of Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra gave formal invitation to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday, January 13, 2024. While preparations are underway for Pranpratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22, various political leaders, athletes, and celebrities, among others have been invited yet for the much-anticipated occasion. Ram Temple Inauguration: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic).

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda Receive Invitation for Ram Mandir Inauguration

Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar and Chairman of Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra invited BJP National President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Shri… pic.twitter.com/VbcY7YNmAU — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

