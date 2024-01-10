A 51 feet long Lord Hanuman idol is set to be inaugurated in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on January 22, coinciding with the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The unveiling of the majestic statue will be accompanied by spectacular display of laser show. News agency PTI posted a video depicting Lord Hanuman carrying Lord Ram and Lakshman on his soldiers on X, formerly known as twitter. The preparations for the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple has reached the final stage with the installation of the first golden door inside the temple. Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the inauguration ceremony. Ram Mandir Golden Door Photos and Videos: First Golden Door Installed at Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Giant Lord Hanuman Idol To Be Unveiled in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on January 22:

VIDEO | 51-feet Lord Hanuman idol to be unveiled on January 22, along with laser light show, in Delhi's Geeta Colony. The unveiling coincides with the #RamMandir #PranPratishtha ceremony, scheduled to be held in #Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/FY6SDFEzXg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2024

