The Congress has categorically denied that the Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - are going to resign at the Congress Working Committee meeting tomorrow. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, said that "the news story of alleged resignations being based on unnamed sources is completely unfair and incorrect," He added, "it is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP."

Check Tweet:

The news story of alleged resignations being carried on NDTV based on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect. It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)