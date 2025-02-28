A young YouTuber’s quest for viral fame ended in arrest after he slapped a train passenger and shared the video online. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Ritesh Kumar (22) from Badwa Basantpur, Aurangabad. On February 22, his Instagram reel showing him slapping a passenger sitting by a train window went viral. The shocking clip caught RPF’s attention, leading to a technical investigation that identified Ritesh as the culprit. He admitted to the act, confessing he did it to gain followers. The incident took place on a departing train during the Mahakumbh, where many doors were locked from inside at the Anugraha Narayan Road railway station. After interrogation, Ritesh was presented before the Railway Court in Gaya. Reels Craze: Woman Sits on Edge of Open Well to Record Social Media Reel As Kid Clings On to Her Leg, Viral Video Surfaces.

Reels Craze in Bihar

Just to gain attention and gain followers, a YouTuber made reel of slapping passengers on Train. RPF and Police swungs into action and arrests him, duly serviced!pic.twitter.com/adpeC3yZZV — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)