Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi CM Atishi today, February 21, accused Delhi's BJP government of "breaking its promise" after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led cabinet passed two agendas in its first meeting. In a post on X, Atishi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised in the Dwarka rally on January 31 that the scheme of giving INR 2,500 to the women of Delhi would be passed in the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government. "BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that the plan to give Rs 2500 to the women of Delhi will be passed in the first cabinet meeting itself," the post read. However, Atishi claimed that the scheme to give INR 2,500 financial assistance to the women of Delhi was not passed in the first cabinet meeting. She also said that CM Rekha Gupta Ji proved that Modi ji's guarantee is not a guarantee but a mere slogan. "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji proved Modi Ji and Nadda Ji to be liars," Atishi said. Ahead of the Delhi elections, the BJP had promised to provide INR 2,500 per month of financial assistance for Delhi's women. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Chairs Cabinet Meeting on First Day in Office, Announces Decisions to Implement Ayushman Bharat, Table CAG Reports.

BJP Lied to the People of Delhi, Says Atishi

BJP ने दिल्लीवालों से बोला झूठ‼️ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 31 जनवरी को द्वारका की रैली में वादा किया था कि बीजेपी सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में दिल्ली की महिलाओं को ₹2500 देने की योजना पारित हो जाएगी। बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष JP नड्डा और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी कहा था कि पहली… pic.twitter.com/NB5d8ORYXL — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 21, 2025

'Rekha Gupta Ji Proved Modi Ji and Nadda Ji To Be Liars'

CM रेखा गुप्ता जी ने मोदी जी और नड्डा जी को साबित किया झूठा‼️ 👉कल मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्रियों ने शपथ ली और शाम को कैबिनेट की बैठक हुई लेकिन इसमें महिलाओं को ₹2500 देने वाली योजना पारित नहीं हुई। 👉कल मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता जी ने साबित कर दिया कि मोदी जी की गारंटी कोई गारंटी… pic.twitter.com/JMlbg3Ymn6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 21, 2025

