In a shocking incident, a gold shop in Pattapagale, Hyderabad was robbed of valuables worth lakhs. The theft occurred at Kishwa Jewellery Shop located in the Akbar Bhag area of Malakpet. According to CCTV footage, three men, disguised with a cap and mask, entered the shop posing as a customer. The miscreants then threatened the shopkeeper with a knife, stole gold from the shop, and assaulted the person at the counter. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Investigations are underway. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Man Holds Woman Cashier Hostage Using Sickle in Gonda, Decamps With Rs 8.54 Lakh Cash; Video Surfaces.

Robbery in Hyderabad Video

