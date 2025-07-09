A chaotic scene unfolded in Nanauta, Saharanpur, during a Moharram mourning procession when two stray bulls suddenly clashed in the main market area, triggering panic among passersby and shopkeepers. The incident, which occurred Sunday evening and surfaced online Monday, left trader Pushpendra injured and his shop goods scattered. The bulls’ fight disrupted the Shia community’s scheduled procession, causing participants to flee in fear. CCTV footage captured the entire episode. Locals blame the rising stray cattle issue and allege civic authorities have failed to act. They highlight the growing danger in narrow, crowded streets. Traders are now urging immediate steps to remove stray animals from public spaces to prevent such recurring threats. Firozabad Shocker: 2 MGNREGA Workers Die After Being Struck by Lightning During Thunderstorm in UP.

Saharanpur Bull Fight

