In a shocking crime, Jaipur Police arrested Gopali Devi and her lover, Deendayal, for murdering her husband, Dhannalal Saini. Dhannalal, a vegetable vendor, had recently discovered his wife’s five-year-long affair with Deendayal, a shop worker. On March 15, after confronting them at Deendayal’s store, Dhannalal was lured to an upstairs shop, where the duo brutally attacked him with an iron pipe before strangling him. To destroy evidence, they stuffed his body in a bag, transported it on a bike, and set it on fire near Bheruji Temple. The couple planned to flee but was swiftly arrested by the police. This gruesome killing follows another shocking murder in Meerut, where a woman (Muskan Rastogi) and her lover (Sahil Shukla) dismembered her husband (Saurabh Rajput) and dumped his body in a cement drum. Both cases have sparked public outrage over such brutal crimes. Jaipur Shocker: Confronted About ‘Extramarital Affair’, Wife Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Burns His Body To Destroy Evidence.

Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Jaipur

These love triangles are becoming increasingly fatal ☠️ Shocking murder in Jaipur’s Muhana area. A woman Gopali Devi and her lover Deendayal, allegedly strangled her husband, Dhannalal Saini Stuffed his body in a sack, transported it on a bike and set it on fire in a forest to… pic.twitter.com/UZ4Q11jx43 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)