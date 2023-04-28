In a significant court order on hate speech, the Supreme Court on Friday asked all states and union territories to file cases over hate speeches irrespective of religion, even if there is no complaint. The apex court warned that delays in filing cases would be treated as contempt of court. Delhi Riots Hate Speech Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Brinda Karat’s Plea Seeking Registration of FIR Against BJP Leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

SC on Hate Speech:

