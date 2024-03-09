The Supreme Court recently converted the conviction of a husband who killed his wife for the offence of murder under Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code to the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable under Part II of Section 304 IPC30. The convict had killed his pregnant wife by setting her ablaze after pouring kerosene oil. The bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and PB Varale stated that when the act of the accused is not premeditated but is a result of a sudden fight and quarrel in the heat of passion, then such an act of the accused would amount to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Murder

'Not Murder, But Culpable Homicide Not Amounting To Murder' : Supreme Court Reduces Sentence Of Husband Who Burnt Wife Alive In Sudden Quarrel. |@mittal_mtn #SupremeCourt https://t.co/xGlE3qiz8z — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 8, 2024

