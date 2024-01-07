A video going viral on social media shows women clicking selfies with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The 1-minute 21-second video clip shows women of all age groups clicking a selfie with the cutout of PM Narendra Modi during the "Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Art competition" in Delhi. The competition was organised by Lalit Kala Akademi in association with New Delhi Municipal Corporation. The theme of the event was "Bharat ke Badhte Kadam Viksit Bharat Ki Oar". Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Kick-Start Election Rally From Bihar’s Bettiah on January 13.

Selfie with PM Modi in Delhi

#WATCH | 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Art competition' being organised by Lalit Kala Akademi in association with New Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Delhi The theme of the event is ‘Bharat ke Badhte Kadam Viksit Bharat Ki Oar.’ pic.twitter.com/AlpCu0ayXI — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

