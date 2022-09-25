Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has declined the Government of India's offer to be appointed as the Attorney General for India. Speaking to ANI, Rohatgi said that there is no particular reason but he thought about the offer again and declined it. Earlier, Rohatgi was the Attorney General for the BJP-led NDA Govt from 2014-2017.

Mukul Rohatgi Declines Government of India’s Offer

