In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police has dismantled a sextortion racket, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Mewat. DCP East Apoorva Gupta revealed that the gang targeted a 71-year-old doctor in 2023, extracting approximately Rs 8.75 lakhs through threats of leaking compromising videos. The Cyber Cell East initiated an investigation upon receiving the victim's complaint, ultimately tracing the suspects to Mewat. During the raid, authorities seized seven mobile phones from the accused, with further links to 25 related cases emerging from their bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of the gang's operations and identify additional victims. Sextortion in Delhi: 71-Year-Old Ayurvedic Doctor Loses Rs 8.59 Lakh to Sextortion Gang in Khichripur Area, Probe Underway.

Police Busts Sextortion Gang

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP East Apoorva Gupta says "In 2023, a 71-year-old doctor was targeted by a sextortion gang. On 15th July, he received a video call and when he picked up the call, there was a girl in a compromising position on the other side. While talking to her, a video clip… https://t.co/WOpeKAva7d pic.twitter.com/zJOHk9kgaR — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

