In yet another incident of animal cruelty, six street dogs were poisoned to death by unknown persons in Bhubaneswar. The incident took place in the Chandrasekharpur area under the jurisdiction of Maitri Vihar Police Station on Monday, and an FIR was lodged by an animal rights activist, PTI reported. Bhopal Horror: Female Dog Poisoned, Three Puppies Burnt Alive; Search for Accused Underway (Graphic Video Warning).

Animal Cruelty in Odisha:

Six stray dogs poisoned to death by unidintified people in Odisha's Bhubaneswar: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)