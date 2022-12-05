In a brutal incident that took place in Bhopal, a female dog was first poisoned and then her three innocent children were burnt alive. According to reports, the incident took place in Bhopal's Chinar Park. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and has launched a search to nab the accused. Stray Dogs Attack in UP: Pack of Dogs Bites Man in Greater Noida, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Police Launch Hunt To Nab Accused

A shocking case of #animal cruelty from Bhopal. In Chinar Park, a female dog was first poisoned and then three innocent children were burnt alive. The police have registered a case and the search for the accused is on.#MadhyaPradesh #Bhopal #animals #Dog #viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/c7ZXgEZC7K — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 5, 2022

