Society functions on the basis of qualities and a nation becomes great on the basis of the qualities of society. Any one person, one group, or one ideology does not make or break a country.Good countries in the world have all kinds of ideologies: RSS chief in Nagpur (14.02) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/165Qwd9hKO— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

