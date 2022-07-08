Many pilgrims feared dead after a cloudburst was reported near the Amarnath shrine at 5.30 pm today July 8. Rescue teams led by NDRF, and SDRF on the spot, said ITBP.

Some casualties feared, no clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job. ITBP teams are in the rescue operations along with other agencies: ITBP — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

