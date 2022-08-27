Haryana government wants a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after her family met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard. Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

Sonali Phogat murder case | Haryana govt to write to Goa seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sonali Phogat after her family met with the CM in this regard: Haryana CMO pic.twitter.com/xYxifyq1Dy — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Family members of the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/crhmBX8Soq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

