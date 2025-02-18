In a tragic incident in Sonbhadra, a young man drowned in a river while walking with friends. He ventured into deep water, leading to the fatal accident. After examination, the doctor declared him dead. The Myorpur police have taken the deceased's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. No issues with peace or law and order were reported at the scene, and further legal proceedings are underway. The incident occurred near Pateri Tola in Myorpur. Sonbhadra Shocker: Man Brutally Kills Wife With Help of Friends After Discovering About Her Affair in Explicit Video in UP; Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Drowns in River While Walking With Friends

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में अवगत कराना है कि थाना म्योरपुर पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव को कब्जें में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भिजवा दिया गया है। अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । मौके पर शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था की कोई समस्या नहीं है। — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) February 18, 2025

