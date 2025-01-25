In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra, Raju Ranjan Ram murdered his wife, Anupa Kumari, after discovering an explicit video of her extramarital affair. The crime occurred in the village of Rogahi, where Anupa’s body was found a week later in a forest, abandoned among bushes. Raju, a resident of Jharkhand, invited his wife to Uttar Pradesh, where he, along with his friends Deepak Kumar and Piyush Sharma, lured her into a secluded area. They strangled Anupa and smashed her head with a stone before fleeing. The police arrested the three men and recovered key evidence, including the murder weapon and the victim’s phone. All suspects were sent to jail after their court appearance. Raigad Shocker: Class 8 Student Kills Classmate During Heated Argument Over Doing Drugs in Pen, Dumps Body in Bushes; Detained.

