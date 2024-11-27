The priest of Chilkoor Balaji Temple led a special prayer session at the temple, invoking divine protection for the safety and security of people in Bangladesh. The ceremony saw a significant turnout of devotees who joined in solidarity for the cause. Speaking on the occasion, Rangarajan said, "Today, we along with the devotees performed prayers and also two additional 'Pradakshanas' for the safety and security of our people in Bangalesh." This initiative reflects the growing concern and shared spirit of support among communities for those affected in the neighbouring country. The temple's prayers are part of ongoing efforts to channel positive energies and goodwill during challenging times. Pawan Kalyan Urges Bangladesh to End Atrocities on Hindus After ISKCON Priest's Arrest.

Chilkoor Balaji Temple Devotees Perform Extra 'Pradakshanas' for Safety

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Chilkoor Balaji Temple priest, Rangarajan says, "Today, we along with the devotees have performed prayers also two additional 'Pradakshanas' for safety and security for our people in Bangladesh..." pic.twitter.com/FtQC0Md5KF — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

